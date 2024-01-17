EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

