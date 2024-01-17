Evolution Petroleum Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

