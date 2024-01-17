Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 10.0 %
NYSE SNMP opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
