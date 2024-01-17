ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 523.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

