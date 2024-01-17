F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.9 %

FNB stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.