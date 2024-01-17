Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.7%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 6,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
