Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.7%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 6,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

About Finward Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

