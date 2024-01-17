First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. First Bank had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 28.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 262,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Bank by 740.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 35.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRBA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

