First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $39,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.