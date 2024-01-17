First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 7,391 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

