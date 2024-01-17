First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 9,490 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

