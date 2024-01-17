First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

FHN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

