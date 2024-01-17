First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $368.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 154.49%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

