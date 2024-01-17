First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $50,000 in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

