First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.