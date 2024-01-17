First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 175 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 26,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.