First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 599 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $46,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Okta by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,952. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

