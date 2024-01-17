First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 4,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

