Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Five Point

Institutional Trading of Five Point

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,642. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Five Point by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the first quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Five Point by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.