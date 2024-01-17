FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.51 and last traded at $148.75. 5,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $150.00.
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.
About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.