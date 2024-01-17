Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

