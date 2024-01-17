FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.56.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $167.31 and a 1-year high of $568.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.46 and a 200-day moving average of $461.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.