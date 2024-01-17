FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $118.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.