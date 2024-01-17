FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

