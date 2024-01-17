FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

NYSE:NEM opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

