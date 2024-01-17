FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Raised by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.