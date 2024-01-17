GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

GAINSCO Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10.

GAINSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAINSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAINSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.