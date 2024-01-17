Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Trading Up 0.3%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 3,597,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,165,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gen Digital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

