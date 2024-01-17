General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.95 and its 200-day moving average is $234.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $261.39.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

