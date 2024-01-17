Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $168.11 Average PT from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

