Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

