Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

