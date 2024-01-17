GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

