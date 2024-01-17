Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

GPK opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

