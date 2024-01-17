Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 320.95 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.01). Approximately 6,658,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,979,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

About Harbour Energy

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.52, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.24.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.