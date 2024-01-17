Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($190.56).

Chris Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chris Birch purchased 141 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($191.97).

Harworth Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LON HWG opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.88. The stock has a market cap of £401.88 million, a P/E ratio of -826.67 and a beta of 0.73. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

