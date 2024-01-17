HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HBT Financial by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 14,143.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBT

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.