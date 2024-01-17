Head to Head Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 3.82 -$19.68 million ($1.73) -3.41 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.85 $57.15 million $0.99 51.02

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -34.05% -50.60% -36.11% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.70% 8.93% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Beam Global and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beam Global and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Beam Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

