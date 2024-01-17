Head to Head Contrast: Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) vs. Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Richtech Robotics and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ouster has a consensus target price of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 123.11%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

25.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $41.03 million 6.18 -$138.56 million ($12.41) -0.50

Richtech Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A Ouster -540.74% -108.51% -70.39%

Summary

Ouster beats Richtech Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

