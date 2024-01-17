Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.17. 586,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 591,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWX. Desjardins increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.539823 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

