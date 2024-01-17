Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

