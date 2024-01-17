High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Stock Price Down 1.7%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 298,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
High Tide Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
