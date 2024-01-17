Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $326.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.