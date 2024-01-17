Ian Richard Cloke Sells 56,054 Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £19,618.90 ($24,963.61).

Ian Richard Cloke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Afentra alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of Afentra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £10,550.23 ($13,424.39).

Afentra Price Performance

Afentra stock opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.24 million, a P/E ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 0.12. Afentra plc has a one year low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 39.58 ($0.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 28.92.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.