Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Shares Up 22.2%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.
