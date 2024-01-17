Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 4,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.