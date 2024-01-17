Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires 280 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.39).
ITM Power Stock Down 2.4 %
ITM stock opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £318.31 million, a PE ratio of -322.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.42. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 48.01 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 120.35 ($1.53).
