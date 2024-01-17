Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Up 5.4%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). 57,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 77,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Insig AI Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.14 million, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.53.

Insider Transactions at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($40,717.65). Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

