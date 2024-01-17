Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
