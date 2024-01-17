Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

