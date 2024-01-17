Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

