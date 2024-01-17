International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.